South Africa: DA Marches Against ANC's 'Murderous' 24-Year Reign

analysis

With a few months till South Africans head for the polls for national elections, hundreds of Democratic Alliance supporters marched through the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday against what the party said was a 'murderous' 24 years of poor reign of governance of the ANC.

DA protesters unveiled a billboard depicting what they claimed was the human cost of the ANC's leadership of the country.

The protesters focused on four key areas:

People who have died as a result of crime;

Miners shot in Marikana in August 2012 during a strike;

Patients who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, and

Children who died in pit toilets.

The march was attended by hundreds of DA supporters wearing blue shirts and a number of DA leaders, among them party leader Mmusi Maimane, Gauteng DA Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga, Gauteng leader John Moodey, DA Federal Youth leader Luyolo Mphithi, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom, Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, National Spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe, and Federal Deputy Chair Natasha Mazzone.

DA supporters broke into song as they waited for leaders to join in the protest. The supporters carried placards with faces of the ANC's Top Six leaders.

Bloom said: "The ANC is...