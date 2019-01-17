Tunisia: General Strike - Utica Regrets Lack of Agreement Between Government and UGTT

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) expressed regret for the lack of agreement between the government and the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), to avoid the general strike of civil and public servants observed Thursday, January 17.

In a press release on the occasion of the celebration of its 72nd anniversary, the confederation expressed wish that dialogue between the government and the UGTT will resume as soon as possible, to reach an agreement that meets the interests of both sides and preserves social peace.

The UTICA commended the decision to establish the National Council for Social Dialogue, emphasizing its role in consolidating tripartite consultations (Government / UTICA / UGTT) in order to achieve a consensual approach to the most important economic and social issues and to guarantee the success of the required reforms.

"Overcoming the economic difficulties facing the country requires more efforts from all categories and the forces of the country and to start implementing the reform programs that the country needs, the confederation pointed out, insisting on the need to rehabilitate the values of work and initiative.