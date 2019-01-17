Liberia: President Weah Tours Infrastructure Projects - Says Liberians Should Have Trust in Their Leaders

Liberian President, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, says the ongoing infrastructure projects being undertaken by his Government will give Liberia a deserving facelift. He said the projects represent a practical realization of his dream to transform the country.

The President expressed satisfaction for the progress made so far in developing critical national infrastructures since the advent of his government, adding, "The advanced stages toward completion will be a wakeup call for Liberians to believe in their leaders."

The Liberian leader spoke to reporters Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) at the close of a day-long tour of several infrastructural projects. The projects toured included the Ministerial Complex, 14 Military Hospital, new RIA Terminal and RIA VIP Lounge.

President Weah said he was elected to work for the good of the country and its people and that he would remain restless until the impact of his government's initiatives are felt by every Liberian.

He noted that the Ministerial Complex, if completed, will complement the two overhead bridges expected to be built. These, he said, will give a good facelift to the country.

"Seeing the Ministerial Complex nearing completion is a complete joy owing to the rancor that marred the demolition of the Ministry of Defense Complex which was situated in the area it is being built". The President lamented.

"Indeed, this is good for the country," he stressed, adding that he was under obligation to ensure the completion of the projects that were started by his predecessor, as government is continuity.

Commenting on the Military Hospital, one of his signatured projects which is at roof level, the Liberian leader said the completion of it would help dispel arguments and notion being held by some Liberians that the project was a scam.

"When you entrust a leader with a country, you have to believe in that leader," the President said, emphasizing that he is a man who does what he says and must be believed by the people.

The head of state disclosed that the government of the People's Republic of China is planning to construct the largest diagnostic center at the Military Hospital.

"This is good news certainly for the oldest Republic in Africa to have the largest Laboratory or Diagnostic Center in Africa," the President stressed.

President Weah also spoke well of ongoing works on the new RIA terminal, saying that it will give the country a facelift and change the negative perceptions amongst tourists about the country.

"Though some people say the terminal is small, but I can say it is good for the country. We manage the small one, the big one will come," President Weah said, speaking inside the terminal which is expected to be dedicated in March of this year.

It is the first time President toured the Military Hospital project which is his signatured project as well as the Ministerial Complex and the RIA Terminal projects began by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

President Weah was joined on the tour by array of government officials including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Senate Pro-temp Albert Chie, Senator J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe, Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan, and Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe, among others.