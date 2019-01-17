Namibia: Full Moon Music Studios - Strengthening Local Talent

Full Moon Music Studios at Katima Mulilo is running a three-month recording promotion, predominantly aimed at upcoming artists who want to record their music at affordable rates.

In an interview with The Namibian, founder and owner Vincent Mwange said the promotion is a big project for the studio and they hope to work with as many artists as possible.

"The main aim is not to make money from this promotion but it is about getting our name out there and in the same vein contributing to the region's development," said Mwange, adding that music unites people and it transcends all regional differences.

"We are not confining our services to only artists from the Zambezi region, we are also open to working with artists from different regions, especially those close to our region. We are spreading our wings nationally and hopefully we can soon start catering to neighbouring countries like Zambia and Botswana."

With this promotion, artists can record and get their songs mastered for N$200 per song and purchase a beat for N$200. "We cater for everyone and not just those who do pop music."

Mwange shared that Full Moon Music Studios is equipped with modern, state-of-the-art recording equipment and is the first of its kind in the region. "I did research on what we currently have on the ground at Full Moon and I must say, we are the third music recording studio in Namibia with the type of equipment we have," he said.

He mentioned that the studio's main focus is identifying upcoming artists with potential and giving them guidance on how to go about their music careers. The facility has a team of in-house experienced producers who direct these activities.

Producer PHG told The Namibian that the response has been overwhelming from artists and the promotion has already proven to be a success. "There is a queue of upcoming artists waiting to book so that they can record at Full Moon and we are happy for this response," he said.

The studio opened its doors last November and was officially launched by deputy mayor of Katima Mulilo, Charles Matengu.

- @MichaelMKAY on Twitter