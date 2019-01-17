Angola: Handball - Angola Seek Quarterfinals in World Championship

Luanda — Angolan senior men's handball team are facing Egypt this Thursday, in a match that could enable the squad to reach unprecedented quarterfinals in World Men's Handball Championship.

This is the first time two teams are facing in world competition, following their clash in African Championship in January 2018 in Libreville Gabon.

Angola won three bronze medals in the last African competitions, which enable them to participate in the world championship, however Egypt are a tough opponent, who has already won six African titles.

The World Men's Handball Championship is being jointly held by Denmark and Germany.