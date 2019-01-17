Angola: Trade Minister Gives Ultimatum to Logistics Managing Centres

Caála — The Angolan Trade minister, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior, gave an ultimatum to Nutricampo, manager of the Calenga commune trading post, and Dassala Comercial, manager of the Programme for Agricultural Products Acquisition (Papagro), both being companies based in the central Huambo Province, to reopen and resume work in a 60-day deadline.

Following the deadline, said the minister, the Ministry will assess the situation of those companies for further decision, in case these firms do not comply with established deadline and do not resume work, a new public tender will be held to replace these firms.

The official said so to the press at the end of separate meetings with mangers of the aforementioned logistic centres.

According to the minister, it is necessary to assess all non operational infrastructures of the trade sector to reopen them and create jobs for locals.