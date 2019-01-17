Angola: Ministry of Education Could Introduce National Exams in 2019 School Year

Luanda — The Ministry of Education (MED) intends to introduce national exams in grade 6 and 9 in the 2019 academic year, the director of the National Institute of Education Research and Development (INIDE), Manuel Afonso announced Wednesday, in Luanda.

Manuel Afonso, who was speaking to ANGOP about the 2019 academic year, clarified that these exams have a certification nature, and the final classification of the student will depend on 40 percent of the total continuous assessment and 60 percent of the exams.

For this school year, the Ministry of Education expects to have 10,608,415 students in general education.