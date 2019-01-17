Angola: Country Has Over 10,000 Unemployed Nurses

Luanda — The Angolan Nurses Order (ORDENFA) reported last Wednesday, in Luanda, that at least 10,000 of professionals of this area countrywide are unemployed.

According to the ORDENFA member, Paulo Luvualo, who was speaking to the press during a visit of the members of the 6th Parliamentary Commission, the Order received and evaluated 45,000 cases of nurses, trained between 1975 and 2017, but only accredited 28, 483 professionals.

Of accredited number, he explained, only 18,341 obtained employment in public health institutions.

Among the professionals to be employed are specialist nurses, bachelors, specialized secondary school technicians and nursing assistants.

This time, Paulo Luvualo requested the intervention of the Members of the 6th Commission of the Parliament, to help solve the problem of these unemployed professionals.

He considered it necessary that the authorities of the sector articulate mechanisms for the improvement of the sanitary services and the fight against the unemployment in the country.

The improvement of the health sector is one of the priorities of the Angolan Executive, which has been promoting public recruitment of new professionals.

In the General State Budget for 2019, valued at 11.3 billion kwanzas, health care increased by 6.6 percent, compared to 3.6 in 2018.

In addition to the issue of unemployment, ORDENFA asked for support for the question of the inadequacy of the career system and the proliferation of poor quality nursing schools.

He also asked for help on the issue of non-payment of overtime working hours, as well as discrimination and professional disrespect.

ORDENFA also complained about the lack of lack of promotion, food security for shift workers in the health units, assistance with housing, transportation, allocation of funds among others.

To Paulo Luvualo, it is necessary to review the nursing career, implement the registration of all training institutions, adequate the number of professionals to form the National Human Resources Development Plan (PNDRH) 2012-2025 and create areas for notification of accidents.

The organization also hopes to see the construction of its national headquarters complete, the acquisition and implementation of a semi-realistic simulation laboratory and the supervision, institutionalization of the National Nurses' Day, as well as the regulation on the adequacy of training in light of the PNDRH.

The members of the 6th Parliamentary Commission expressed solidarity and praised the role of the Nurses Order (ORDENFA) and its coordinating body.

After the visit and hearing, the chairman of the 6th commission, Victor Kajibanga, said that they are committed to approaching the Executive to resolve some of the concerns presented.