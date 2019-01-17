Mauritius: Cyber Tower 1 Officially Renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower

press release

The Cyber Tower 1 was officially renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tower during a ceremony organised yesterday by Landscope (Mauritius) Ltd, in Ebène, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Tanmaya Lal, the Chairperson of Landscope (Mauritius) Ltd, Mr Gérard Sanspeur, and other personalities were also present.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that it is fitting to dedicate the iconic Cyber Tower 1 to former Indian Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee, who played a crucial role in strengthening Mauritius-India relations. It was during the state visit of Shri Vajpayee to Mauritius in March 2000 that an agreement for cooperation was signed and a line of credit of USD 100 million offered by the Government of India, which rapidly led to the construction of the Cyber Tower 1, he stated.

Speaking about investment, Prime Minister Jugnauth pointed out that while future investments in the ICT infrastructure are critical, they would be inconsequential if the necessary skills to build and apply Information Technology solutions are not available. It is essential to provide our children with the required skills they need for the jobs that will be created in the future, he stated. Government, he added, has also initiated a series of skills training programmes for unemployed youth to be ready to meet future labour markets' needs.

Digital Economy is a game changer for ensuring inclusive growth and late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, underlined the Prime Minister, has helped Mauritius take the first steps into the digital age. He also expressed his gratitude for the ongoing help from the Government of India in terms of financial assistance and grants for several other projects such as the Metro Express, a new Ears Nose and Throat Hospital, new social housing units, and a new Supreme Court building.

For his part, the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Lal, recalled that the renaming of the Cyber Tower 1 was announced by Prime Minister Jugnauth at the World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius last year. During the former Indian Prime Minister's tenure, areas of cooperation between Mauritius and India significantly expanded, he indicated. Today, the two countries are building a series of economic partnerships and collaboration in a range of areas, including infrastructure, trade, investment, and technology, he added.

The Chairperson of Landscope (Mauritius) Ltd, Mr Sanspeur, underpinned that, during the last 17 years, Cyber Tower 1 has borne a generic name, but will henceforth exude the spirit of an uncommon builder, in the person of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was gifted with the vision and ability of blending tradition with modernity. With the forthcoming Urban Regeneration Plan, he emphasised, Landscope (Mauritius) Ltd will demonstrate that Ebène Cyber city can be intelligently transformed into a vibrant and mixed-use centre.