Ghana: Goosie - Party Activists Must Willingly Pay Dues

A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh has stated that until the ordinary members of political parties begin paying dues to finance their various party activities corruption will continue to be a bane on the development of the nation.

He said payment of dues should begin at the grassroots to the national level to galvanise enough funds to manage political parties.

"If all NDC party members contribute one cedi every week that will accrue to two million cedis every week, almost GHȻ384million cedis a year, GHȻ400 million cedis every four years that we can use to support our branch activity, our constituency activity, finance elections and become development agents of our community," he said.

Mr. Goosie Tanoh stated in an interview at the sidelines during the 37th commemoration of the 31st December Revolution at the Ashaiman recently.

Mr. Tanoh reiterated that the importance of using party branches as development agents and the need to use them to enforce the agenda of party financing.

Touching on the 31st December revolution, Mr. Tanoh affirmed its relevance, saying its core values formed the foundation stones of the party.

Mr. Tanoh urged party members to solemnly recall the past and pay due respect to all fallen heroes and continue to be guided by ideals and tenets for the revolution.

Mr. Tanoh disagreed with some NDC members who were of the view that the revolution was no longer relevant and should not be commemorated.