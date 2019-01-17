Ghana: Fatal Crash Near 37 Military Hospital, One Dies, 4 Injured

One person died and four others were injured yesterday when a Toyota vehicle crashed into a tree in front of the 37 Hospital, in Accra yesterday.

The police were yet to identify the deceased as well as the injured at the time of going to press.

The injured were said to be responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital where they were sent for medical attention.

Confirming the accident to the Ghanaian Times, the Staff Officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport (MTTD), Superintendent (Supt) Emmanuel Adu-Boahen said the driver Emmanuel Tetteh was in custody to assist in investigations.

He said at about 2:30a.m Tetteh was driving a Toyota Hiace with registration number GN4608-14 from Kpando in the Volta Region to Accra Central.

Supt Adu-Boahen said on reaching a section of the road at the 37 Military Hospital, near the entrance of the nursing training school, the driver claimed he was crossed by an unidentified vehicle and in his attempt to swerve he crashed into the pavements.

The Staff Officer said the rear portion of the vehicle hit a tree at the roadside, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to other passengers.