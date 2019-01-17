Ghana: NPP Urges Ghanaians to Remain Patient

Apollo — The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to remain patient as the government takes measures to improve the economy, create jobs and generate incomes for citizens.

Assuring that the NPP would not fail Ghanaians, the party asked citizens to keep faith with President Akufo-Addo's government.

This assurance was given by various speakers at the Western Regional NPP forum held at Apollo, near Takoradi, on Saturday.

It had the theme, 'NPP, our hope, 2020 and beyond' and was organIsed as part of activities to mark the party's second anniversary in government.

Speaking at the function, Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joe Ghartey, urged the party faithful to remain focused and hopeful as the government worked hard to create the jobs and ensure that money get into the pockets of citizens.

"Be careful with your tongue and complaints. This country will be taken to another level next year. We have been here before. We will make sure all the sectors are changed. Those who have the eyes will see.

There is no better time than now to be part of the party. We believe and trust that our dreams will be fulfilled," he stressed.

Mr Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, mentioned the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), as one of the programmes that had been drawn by government to employ graduates and appealed to NPP members to take advantage and be enrolled so that they reap the benefits.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay, called for open mindedness and unity to move the party forward, adding that, "Let's all work together for the country to move forward so that we all reap the benefits of programmes and policies drawn by the government."

"Our biggest problem in the Western Region now is unity. But, we need to work together as we take steps to improve the road infrastructure. We must all not be selfish.

We must tell our stories and not destroy the party; else we have suffered for nothing. Do not be prepared to suffer for nothing. We need to recognise our own," he said.

Mr Blay explained that the two years celebrations should serve as a moment for reflection and stock-taking to re-align the strategies of the NPP to ensure that the government fashioned out more programmes this year for the benefit of Ghanaians and also maintain the party in power.

He assured that 2019 was an action year with many hopes and fulfillments, adding, "We are not ready to give up power".

The Member of Parliament for Mpohor, Mr Alex Kofi Agyekum, cautioned the party about manouvres in some constituencies which could send the party into opposition, stressing, "We are not ready to relinquish power."

The Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Charles Bissue, outlined programmes for six mining districts which he described as additional wealth creation for the youth, and, therefore called for patience, resilience and unity for the progress to be achieved.

"Mr Bissue said: "Do not be despaired and complain too much, be patient, else power would elude us. "

He said the region needs to maintain its hold on the 16 seats and consolidate the gains for 2020 elections.

The Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah thanked the supporters for their supports and loyalty to the party.

Later, the regional executives presented a miniature elephant and citation to Mr Blay for his dedication, valour and exemplary leadership.