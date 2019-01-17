Ghana: Suspected Kidnapper Appear in Court in Takoradi

Takoradi — The Magistrate at the Takoradi District Court, Mr Michael Ampadu, has appealed to parents, relatives and friends of children allegedly kidnapped in the Sekondi -Takoradi metropolis, to remain calm as the court begins the trial of Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the accused, yesterday.

Some relatives and parents of children allegedly kidnapped by the suspect besieged the court to listen to proceedings and to catch a glimpse of the suspect.

He indicated that Wills was now being tried escaping from custody at the Takoradi Central Police Station, stating that the court would soon deal with the substantive matter of kidnapping.

"Please exercise patience and not blame the police about long delays. Remain calm. We are gradually dealing with the case, this is the preliminary stages. We will quickly deal with the case to ensure justice," Mr Ampadu assured.

Wills, a Nigerian, 28, appeared in court last week Wednesday on three counts of escape from custody, destruction of public property and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to charges.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear in court again on Monday, January 28.

Earlier a prosecution witness, Detective Inspector Charles Agyei, led in evidence by the prosecutor, Inspector Bernard Baah-Ahensa, tendered in court three pieces of iron rods, two hacksaw blades Wills used in cutting the burglar-proof at the Takoradi cells and his caution statement.

He recalled that Wills was re-arrested on January 3, after he escaped from the Takoradi cells on December 30, 2018.

He told the court that, later, upon investigations, he found the three pieces of iron rods ina dustbin while the two hacksaw blades were also found on a window pane of the cells on January 6.

According to Detective Inspector Agyei, Wills admitted the offences and indicated that the accused claimed someone helped him to secure the hacksaw blades he used in cutting the iron rods.

On Wednesday January 9, Inspector Baah- Ahensan tendered in court a dress and scarf which was found during the re-arrest of Wills at his hideout at Kansawurado.