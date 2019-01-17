Tanzania: TFDA Registers Over 25,000 Centres

TANZANIA Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) has registered 25,630 centres dealing in trading commodities under food, drugs or cosmetics categories in the past three years.

Registering the centres means they have met standards set for quality products fit for public consumption to protect human and environmental health. TFDA released data to the 'Daily News', saying the figure was increasing year after year from 2015.

For instance, in 2015/16, registered centres were 5,606 and went up to 9,000 in the following year, which is equivalent to 60.5-per cent increase, according to TFDA Acting Director- General, Adam Fimbo. During the corresponding period, TFDA inspected over 26,000 centres dealing in such businesses.

The inspected centres include processing plants, warehouses, hospitals, health centres, cargo vehicles, shops and abattoirs. Mr Fimbo revealed this after a team of public relations officers of institutions under the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Seniors and Children as well as journalists sought explanation on the strides made in three years of fifth phase government.

The officers are on a special programme entitled 'Tumeboresha Sekta ya Afya' (We have improved the Sector of Health), which seeks to highlight achievements realised by the institutions under their ministry in the past three years.