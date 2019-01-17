17 January 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Taswa Members to Deliberate On Constitutional Amendment Draft

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Tanzania Sports Writers Association (TASWA) will stage an ad hoc general meeting on February 10th this year, to deliberate on the constitutional amendments.

TASWA has embarked on a process to amend its constitution, as ordered by the National Sports Council (NSC).

A seven-member committee was formed by NSC, tasked to come up with drafted constitutional amendments.

And, TASWA Secretary General Amir Mhando said in a statement yesterday that the committee has already come up with the first draft of the constitutional amendments, which will be tabled before all members of the association for further deliberations.

"Before this meeting, TASWA has also arranged a meeting with all sports editors on February 6th this year to discuss on the proposed amendments before proceeding with other stake holders.

Mhando said these meetings will be staged in Dar es Salaam at venues to be announced later.

He called on sports writers to turn up in their numbers to discuss the draft and later endorse the final draft.

TASWA was required to make constitutional amendments before going into election and the NSC formed a special committee under the former association Chairman, Boniface Wambura that was tasked to oversee the constitutional amendments process.

Wambura, who is also the Chief executive Officer of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), heads the committee, while Mhando is the secretary and he is assisted by Gift Macha.

Tanzania

East African Community Gets U.S.$2 Billion Donor Support

The East African Community (EAC) has secured a lion's share of funding from development partners that will be used in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.