Tanzania: Taswa Members to Deliberate On Constitutional Amendment Draft

The Tanzania Sports Writers Association (TASWA) will stage an ad hoc general meeting on February 10th this year, to deliberate on the constitutional amendments.

TASWA has embarked on a process to amend its constitution, as ordered by the National Sports Council (NSC).

A seven-member committee was formed by NSC, tasked to come up with drafted constitutional amendments.

And, TASWA Secretary General Amir Mhando said in a statement yesterday that the committee has already come up with the first draft of the constitutional amendments, which will be tabled before all members of the association for further deliberations.

"Before this meeting, TASWA has also arranged a meeting with all sports editors on February 6th this year to discuss on the proposed amendments before proceeding with other stake holders.

Mhando said these meetings will be staged in Dar es Salaam at venues to be announced later.

He called on sports writers to turn up in their numbers to discuss the draft and later endorse the final draft.

TASWA was required to make constitutional amendments before going into election and the NSC formed a special committee under the former association Chairman, Boniface Wambura that was tasked to oversee the constitutional amendments process.

Wambura, who is also the Chief executive Officer of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), heads the committee, while Mhando is the secretary and he is assisted by Gift Macha.