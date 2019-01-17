Seychelles: Mauritius and Seychelles to Reinforce Partnership in the Fisheries Sector

press release

A delegation of the National Assembly of Seychelles led by its Speaker, Mr Nicholas Gerard Prea, paid a courtesy call yesterday on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement to the media, Mr Jean-Francois Ferrari, member of the delegation, underlined that discussions focused on reinforcing partnership in the fisheries sector among the islands in the Indian Ocean. He added that the synergy between Seychelles and Mauritius is vital for the successful Joint Management of the Extended Continental Shelf in the Mascarene Plateau Region.

He also highlighted the importance of regrouping members of the Parliament from both countries with a view of sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas as regards matters of common interest.

Mr Ferrari expressed satisfaction regarding the fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth whereby both parties reiterated their determination in strengthening their collaboration in the negotiations of the Post-Cotonou agreement.