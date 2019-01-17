South Africa: Lions Thrash Titans to Keep Title Race Alive

Cape Town — Nandre Burger ended with a career-best five-for as the Highveld Lions wasted little time in polishing off defending champions the Titans to win their 4-Day Domestic Series derby in record fashion at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.

The seam bowler claimed five for 36 in 14.4 overs to complete an emphatic innings and 239 run victory that was not only a record, but also saw the gap at the competition summit reduced to a just over one-and-a-half points.

This after the leading Cape Cobras were stunned by the Warriors in Cape Town to leave the competition wide open with two rounds remaining.

The Lions too played a role with a hugely impressive showing in the East Rand, built around a double century by Man-of-the-Match Nicky van den Bergh (217*) and 197 by Dominic Hendricks.

Most of their work had already been done on the first three days, with just five wickets required to complete the job on day four.

The hosts had resumed on 95 for five, but the tail offered little resistance.

Debutant Wandile Makwetu was dismissed for a duck without the overnight score moving - the former South Africa Under-19 wicketkeeper cleaned up by Burger.

Henry Davids (24) was next to fall at the hands of the same bowler on 110, before Corbin Bosch (7) was trapped leg before wicket by Malusi Siboto (2/22).

And when Tshepo Moreki (1) became Burger's fifth victim the game was over.

Chris Morris did not bat as he was absent due to injury, the Titans being dismissed in 51.4 overs.

The result was the biggest ever one for the Lions in their history and third biggest since the inception of franchise cricket in 2004/05.

