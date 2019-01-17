Angola: Creative and Artistic Research Urged

Saurimo — The musician and songwriter, Santos Católica, pointed out on Tuesday, the need for Angolan creators to bet on creativity and artistic research as the way to meet the international demands.

The musician, who was speaking to Angop in Saurimo city, eastern Lunda Sul province, said the creative power aids to improve the composition and conquer domestic and international public.

Without disclosing further details, the musician said is gearing up to release his sixth album, which is being recorded in two different music styles namely the Txianda (folkloric song and dancing style of the eastern Angola) and soul music.

Santos Católica, who is considered king of folksong Txianda and other dancing styles of the eastern region of Angola, started his musical career in the 80s and counts five albums released, namely "Macopo", (1995),"Jesus meu amigo" (1996), "Kamuluzu" (2007), "Naluqissa Ku Saulimbo" (2011) and "Ukole ua Mpla" (2012).