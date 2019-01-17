Africa: Angolan Airlines Among Africa's Best Firms

Luanda — Angolan Airlines (TAAG) has been included in the top ten African firms of 2018, in a list led by the Ethiopian Airlines, as revealed by a passengers and experts votes conducted by Skytrax World Airline Awards.

TAAG is currently performing 12 domestic flights and several international ones in Africa, South America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia through 10 aeroplanes.

The Angolan flag airliner is currently undergoing a privation process, with a view to enabling the employees' participation in its capital and turning it into an Anonymous Society as determined by a presidential decree signed in September 2018.

The goal of privatizing the firm, as stated in document, is to make it become more competitive, improve services, value the customers and to be profitable, since the airliner will no longer benefit from direct state support.