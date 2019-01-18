Nigeria: ASUU Gives Conditions to Suspend Strike

Photo: Vanguard

ASUU VS Govt.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday gave conditions upon which the prolonged industrial action will be suspended.

"The Academic Staff Union of Universities @ASUUNGR have asked @AsoRock to release N50 billion to demonstrate its commitment to the revitalisation of public universities, in line with previous agreements with the union," ASUU tweeted.

The union said the N50 billion will form the first share of the N220 billion federal government agreed for the project this year and add to the N20 billion earlier released for the year.

It also disclosed that the union has "submitted its suggestions and awaits a meeting with the government next week."

The lecturers are demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government, which led to the strike that started November 4, 2018.

Although the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, last Thursday said the government has approved N20 billion to be used to offset the outstanding arrears, ASUU said they are still awaiting its payment.

"Government promised to release the shortfall in salaries by January 18th, that's a day away. Let's wait and confirm that they've released it."

"The union has submitted its suggestions and awaits a meeting with the government next week," he added.