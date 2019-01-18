Angola: Minister Regrets Death of Lunda-Tchowe Sovereign

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, Thursday in Luanda, considered the sovereign Lunda-Tchowe, Mwene Muatxissenge Watembo, as a "staunch" defender of good customs and an active participant in the struggle for the recovery of moral and civic values.

In a note of condolence for the death of the sovereign that took place on Wednesday, 16, in Lunda-Sul, victim of illness, Carolina Cerqueira, who expresses consternation at the unfortunate event, said that the country loses one of its libraries whose advice and examples remain as a legacy for the present and future generations."

In this hour of mourning and consternation, the Ministry of Culture bows to the historical figure that was Mwene Muatxissenge Watembo, who followed the path of national unity and the appreciation of Angolan culture," reads the communiqué that reached Angop.

The sovereign Lunda-Tchowe, Mwene Muatxissenge Watembo, was enthroned in 1997, serving over the years the Lunda-Tchowe community in Angola and beyond, with sense and sovereignty in solving numerous problems that were presented to him, not only as a family but also as a representative of the community.