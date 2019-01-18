Angola: 600 Candidates Apply for Scholarships in France

Luanda — At least 600 candidates have applied for the 50 scholarships in France in the area of engineering, an offer from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the French government.

Applicants must, among other requirements, be at least 20-year old, with an average of 14 marks in the test and basic knowledge of French.

The pre-selection test, according to a source from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources will stick to the subjects of mathematics and Portuguese language.

The registration took place from 15 to 17 January at the premises of the High Industrial Institute of Luanda (IMIL)