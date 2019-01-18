Angola: National Speaker to Visit Morocco

Luanda — The National Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, is expected to visit the Kingdom of Morocco, in the first quarter of this year, to boost the parliamentary relations between the two states.

The invitation was made by his Moroccan counterpart, according to the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui.

The diplomat made the statement to the press at the end of a meeting with the Angolan speaker, to whom he delivered a message from his Marroccan counterpart.

Angola and Morocco are working to sign several agreements, which will be concluded during the meeting of the Bilateral Mixed Commission to be held this year, in the Moroccan capital.