17 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Germany Wants to Increase Investment in Angola

Luanda — Germany is available to increase its investment in Angola in the energy and health sectors, the ambassador of the European country to Angola, Dirk Lolke, said Thursday in Luanda.

"We want to invest more in Angola in the area of energy and technology and health," said the German diplomat, at the end of the meeting with the National Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Germany is quite strong in the hospital technology sector and it can offer much to Angola in this field, said Ambassador Dirk Lolke.

The diplomat also announced the coming of an Energy and Economy commission from the German parliament to Angola in February this year.

In Angola the parliamentary delegation will visit, among others, the Cambambe hydroelectric plant in the province of Cuanza Norte, where German energy turbines are installed.

He noted that bilateral ties were strengthened further after the visit of Angolan President João Lourenço to Germany in August of last year.

