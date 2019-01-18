Namibia: Cable Theft Affects Hundreds of Telecom Customers

AT LEAST 912 Telecom Namibia customers were left without services on Tuesday night and Wednesday after a cable theft incident disrupted telecommunications in northern parts of Windhoek.

According to a media statement issued by Telecom's communications head, Oiva Angula, a number of cables were stolen by thieves who cut and removed several main cables on Tuesday evening.

He said residents and business owners along Kallie Roodt Street in Windhoek's Northern Industrial Area, Rensburger Street in the Lafrenz Industrial Area, and Penning Street in Soweto, Katutura, were affected.

"The initial investigation revealed that the cable thieves forcibly opened a manhole on the western cable run adjacent to Monte Christo Road, by cutting the lock mechanism with a hacksaw," he stated.

He went on to say that a similar attempt was also observed on an adjacent manhole, despite no access being gained. Copper and fibre optic cables were then cut in the manhole and sections of copper cable stolen.

"The fibre optic cables that are affected are the 48 core cables linking Northern Industrial Area and Wanaheda and the 48 core cables linking Northern Industrial Area and Katutura," Angula added.

He said technicians were working on restoring services in the affected areas.

"A contractor has been assigned to haul in approximately 200 meters of fibre optic cable. A further update will follow," he said.

Angula added that the theft of copper cables remained a problem for the telecommunications company.

"We appeal to Namibians in this area and other parts of the country to be on high alert and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station," he said.