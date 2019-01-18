Tanzania: Neglect and Deprivation in Early Childhood Have Impact On Adolescence, Study

A report by researchers at Boston Children's Hospital has revealed that young children experiencing deprivation and neglect in institutional settings have impaired memory and executive functioning at age 8 and 16 compared with peers placed early in quality foster homes, News Medical Life Sciences has reported.

According to the article, the study of the latest findings from the randomized controlled trial, the Bucharest Early Intervention Project (BEIP), shows that the effects of neglect and deprivation during early childhood continue to the second decade of life.

Dr. Mark Wade, PhD, of the Division of Developmental Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and the paper's first author, quoted in the report, "This study shows us that this early experience has a long-term impact on cognitive functioning in adolescence - very important. period of social and biological development, "

The report states that an estimated 8 million children worldwide live in institutions. It points out that there are highlevels of mental health problems when institutionally raised children reach adolescence.

This means that children are more vulnerable than children raised in a family based setting. Therefore, early childhood is very critical to the future child success