Tanzania: Ndugai - Zitto Is Bothering Me

Dar es Salaam — National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has said that he is bothered by Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Zitto Kabwe. Mr Ndugai made the remarks on Thursday, January 17, 2019 when responding to questions from journalists concerning his tiff with Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad.

Mr Ndugai has summoned Prof Assad to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to give explanation on remarks he made about Tanzania Parliament while in the US, which the Speaker say showed disrespect to the august House.

"He is troublesome but I spare him because he is the only legislator from his party in Parliament."

He said other political parties have more MPs making easy to take disciplinary action when one of some of their members behave in a way that is not acceptable.

He cautioned however that even patience has limits and measures will have to be taken against the MP (from ACT Wazalendo party) at some point.