17 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fears On Proposed Amendment of Political Parties Act Allayed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tumaini Msowoya

Dar es Salaam — A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling CCM party, Mariam Mungula, has allayed fears about a Parliamentary Bill setting out to amend the Political Parties Act, saying it the proposed amendments do not aim at killing opposition parties.

Ms Mungula made the statement in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, January 17, 2019, when members of the party in power were giving their views about the Bill which has been formally opposed by several opposition parties in the country.

"This is not correct at all. Our country is already a multi-party Democracy, and this will not be the first time for the legislation to be changed. It has been amended several times in the past, and this will be the seventh time it is being amended - if the Bill sails through Parliament," she said.

"So, the question off saying that if the Act amended, it will kill multi-partysm is a misguided belief," Ms Mungula stressed.

"Such statements are made to cause fear. Refute such statements whenever you hear them. There have been complaints that the Act, if amended, will create a number of punishable offences. Is there a law without punishment?" the MP asked rather rhetorically.

Tanzania

I'm Disappointed With What's Going On - Auditor General

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has finally opened up, saying he is ready to appear before the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.