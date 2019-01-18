Tanzania: Pakistani National in Court for Allegedly Bribing TRA Official

Dar es Salaam — A Pakistani national, Mohammad Hasnain Hyderi has today appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court for allegedly bribing a Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) official, Talib Kombo.

Reading out the charge, the Resident Magistrate, Wanjah Hamza, Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) lawyer Leonard Swai told the court that the accused offered a bribe in order to evade huge tax.

Mr Swai told the court that on January 15, 2019 in the area of Best Bite, Dar es Salaam, the accused gave a Sh2 million bribe to TRA official Talib Kombo so that the latter should assist him to avoid paying a huge tax while knowing by doing so it was contrary to the law.

After the charge was read out to him in the case no.18/2019, the accused denied any wrongdoing and the prosecution told the court that an investigation into the case had been completed and asked the court to set another date for reading preliminary arguments.

However, Magistrate Hamza told the court that bail was open to the accused including for him having two recognized sureties, who will sign a Sh5 million bond.

However, the accused failed to meet the bail conditions and was remanded. The magistrate adjourned the case until January 31, 2019 when it will come up for mention again.