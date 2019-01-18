18 January 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Breaks Silence On Teni Defeating Peruzzi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Ehigiator

Popular singer, David Adeleke has finally broken silence on the 2019 Soundcity MVP awards during which Peruzzi was defeated.

Teniola on Tuesday last week beat Peruzzi, Odunsi and others to emerge as the best new artiste of 2019.

However, Peruzzi was not pleased with the awards as he took to twitter declaring that he worked harder than any new artiste in 2018, and also made more income than any other artiste in his category last year, 2018.

However, Davido, finally speaking on the award, said both artistes deserved to win best new artiste of 2018.

The 'Assurance' crooner disclosed this during a question and answer section on twitter on Wednesday morning, as a fan had asked him; "Do you think Peruzzi deserved that award over Teni?" Davido replied; "They both do!"

Nigeria

Falz Takes Nigerians to the Classroom With Moral Instruction

Sound Sultan's 'Mathematics' was probably the last time a Nigerian artiste took the entire country on a nation building… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.