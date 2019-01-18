Sudan: EU Parliament Urges Sudan to End Violence Against Protests

Strasbourg — Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have urged Sudanese authorities to end violence against those protesting President Al Bashir's regime.

In a resolution adopted during today's plenary session in Strasbourg, MEPs strongly condemn the excessive use of force by the Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) during the ongoing popular protests against price increases and President Omar Al Bashir's regime.

A statement following the resolution highlights: "The Sudanese government recently decided to end subsidies on staple goods in response to spiralling inflation, which is now the second-highest in the world at around 122 per cent".

In the statement, the European Parliament "deplores the ongoing general repression by the authorities in Sudan, which continue to target activists and human rights defenders, as well as lawyers, teachers, students and doctors".

The resolution calls for the immediate and unconditional release of human rights lawyer and 2007 Sakharov Prize laureate Salih Mahmoud Osman, who was arrested on 8 January, as well as all other political prisoners currently in detention without charge or trial.

The MEPs finally reiterate their demand that President Al Bashir "comply with international law in accordance with the conventions and treaties to which his government is party".

The European Parliament statement points out that the Sudanese President, in power for 29 years, is the only sitting head of state wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide committed during his campaign of ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

It also notes that although the Sudanese constitution does not permit him to stand again when his term ends, Al Bashir is currently seeking to amend relevant articles in order to obtain a life mandate.