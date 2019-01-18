Nigeria: Adekunle Gold Opens Up About Wedding With Simi

For years, Nigerian music stars, Adekunle Gold and Simi had fans guessing as to the true nature of their relationship. While some speculated that they were lovebirds, others thought they were just two artists with good music chemistry.

However, the internet was literally set ablaze last when news filtered out that the duo was getting married in a low-key ceremony that had only 300 guests in attendance. Sure enough, photos of wedding guests soon surfaced online but both Adekunkle Gold and Simi kept mute about a wedding until recently.

In a recent revelation, Adekune Gold has revealed why his wedding with Simi was private. This is coming after the former YBNL singer and his lover released a love song, "Promise" which predominantly had wedding scenes that many assumed are from their special big day,

Talking about his relationship with Simi and their subsequent wedding, the "Ire" crooner said,

"This January, before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it's easy to get lost in the limelight; so we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us.

"We planned on sharing a little bit of the beginning of our forever with you. Thankfully my team got Kudus on our little Island with us to capture some of these moments for you."Here is 'Promise'."

The song Promise has since gone on to be one of the trending videos of the week as for many it was the first official confirmation and insight into a wedding that many fans would have loved to be in the know about.