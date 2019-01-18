Nigeria: Buhari Promises to Take Niger Delta Development More Seriously

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that he would take the development of the Niger Delta more seriously if re-elected. Buhari stated this in Benin City and Warri in Edo and Delta states respectively during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential mega rally.

The President, who was accompanied by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, members of the Senate and House of Representatives and many others, equally vowed not to relent in the war against corruption, promising to prosecute all who have stolen public funds.

"I assure you that all those that mismanaged funds entrusted in their care when they were in positions of authority would be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law. "The problem of Niger Delta will be taken seriously. I plead with you to vote for APC from top to bottom," he said.

Oshiomhole, who said that the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the APC-led administration had been very helpful to Nigerians, described it as one that showed a heart that is committed to the heart of Edo people."Never again where people who have no value will dominate the system. Nigeria will go stronger and stronger under the leadership of Buhari," he said.

In the same vein, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said a vote for the opposition party is a vote to be in darkness, saying that Edo State and her people have overwhelming supported the Buhari's re-election and promised to give him one million votes from the state.Also, Edo State Chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, said people of the state had resolved to support and vote for the party's presidential and other candidates.

However, the President has again received condemnation at the rally for referring to the party's gubernatorial candidate, Great Ogboru, as 'APC presidential candidate.'This came a day after his campaign rally in Kogi State where he said he became president on May 19, 2015 instead of May 29, 2015 and less than 24 hours after critics concluded that he had a woeful outing at the town hall meeting anchored by Kadaira Ahmed.

"I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate," he had said at the Delta rally, but he was promptly corrected by someone beside him saying "gubernatorial," but Buhari responded with another gaffe, "to our senatorial candidate."

Again, the man corrected him, saying "gubernatorial" and this time, Buhari said "governortorial candidate."Nigerians, however, took to their social media pages to lament the mistake.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, on his official twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, said Buhari should go home and rest, adding: "Presenting flag to the presidential candidate of APC in Delta State? Is it that those promoting this man do not have shame?He had an embarrassing outing on NTA yesterday, another embarrassment in Delta today. Shouldn't this man be allowed to go home and rest?"

Another twitter user, Pius Okeoghene Ologbo, said the APC should not force him on Nigerians.Also, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, said: "I can only conclude that those who are pushing him for a second term are his worst enemies. The man is clearly tired. Why are they doing this to him? Allow him to go back to Daura and rest!"