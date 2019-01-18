South Africa: What Was SA's Top Google Searches This Week? Ntando Duma, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Moozlie!

Johannesburg — Amongst the top trending searches on Google this week: one star's dirty laundry, another's guilt by association, a controversial publicity stunt, and more.

On Wednesday the top trending Google search term was "Ntando Duma," which generated more than 5 000 queries. The TV personality made headlines after taking to social media to blast her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Junior De Rocka. Duma accused De Rocka of not paying child support and being an absent father.

Fans generated more than 10 000 search queries for "Nomzamo Mbatha" on Monday. South Africa's sweetheart trended after a picture surfaced depicting her posing with infamous kwaito star, Arthur Mafokate, at the ANC manifesto launch in Durban. Arthur has been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend and faces charges of intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Local rapper and TV presenter, Nomuzi Mabena, trended on social media on Friday morning, following a disturbing Instagram Live video which showed her getting into a car accident while addressing her fans online.

It emerged, later on Friday, that the accident was a publicity stunt orchestrated as part of a Drive Dry campaign. "Nomuzi Mabena" and "Moozlie" generated more than 50 000 queries respectively.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google. Live Google search trends data is available here.

