Sudan Surgeons 'Down Scalpels' in Protest Against Detentions, Violence

Khartoum — The Sudan Association of Surgeons announced that it will continue its strike involving surgical operations in public and private hospitals throughout the country because of the government's failure to respond to their memorandum regarding the release of the doctors detained by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

The society said in a statement that it will work to treat the victims of the processions and the necessary emergency cases, demanding that all doctors should abide by the strike.

Sudan Assoc of Surgeons

The Association condemned the violations by the security services by firing bullets and tear gas in hospitals and the arrest of doctors.

University of Khartoum professors' initiative

The University of Khartoum professors' initiative strongly condemned the authorities' use of excessive force and brutal methods against the demonstrators of shooting, arrest, beating, this as well as condemning the firing of bullets and tear gas at hospitals and mosques.

Government forces entered the Omdurman Teaching Hospital and fired live bullets and tear gas in their pursuit of wounded protesters on Wednesday January 6. Multiple human rights organisations have condemned the violent actions of the Sudanese regime against the widespread demonstrations in Sudan.

Images on social media show government forces entered the main hospital and shot live bullets, causing panic and chaos, Human Rights Watch and BBC reported. Tear gas flooded operating rooms in at least two hospitals, videos show, and doctors confirmed in interviews. One doctor saw security forces enter a hospital and beat doctors and patients inside. She said she heard them say "we don't care if you are doctors."

The security forces in El Gedaref transferred more than seven detainees who were arrested following the recent demonstrations to Khartoum. Sources said that the detainees who were transferred were Ginawi El Zein, Atta Hussein, Tahir El Sayer, Abdelwahab Ibrahim, Nureldayim Khidir, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Mughira Abdelgadir.