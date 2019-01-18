Cameroon: Tropical Amissa Bongo - Six Cameroonian Cyclists to Pedal

The list of cyclists to represent Cameroon at the competition that kicks off on January 21, 2017 was made public by the coach of the national cycling team.

The 14th edition of the Tropical Amissa Bongo cycling race will take place from January 21 to 27, 2019 in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. Organised by the Gabonese Cycling Federation, the competition will bring together 14 teams from Africa and Europe (10 African teams and four professional teams). Ahead of the competition, the coach of the national cycling team, Dieudonné Ntep has published the list of six cyclists who will represent Cameroon in the competition.

They are Kamzong Clovis Abossolo, Tella Artuce Jodele, Tiencheu Michel Boris, Fozing Dassie Robert, Nanko Yannick and Kuéré Nounawé Rodrigue. The competition will kick off in Bongoville and will end in Libreville. According to the official programme, this year's race will have seven laps and will cover a distance of 860km. Back home, the national cycling team is preparing extremely hard in order to ensure an honourable participation.

Preparations started with the "Grand Prix Septennat" on December 9, 2018 which equally marked the kick off of the new season. This was followed by two cycling races called "Wake up Yaounde" cycling race on January 12, 2019 and January 13, 2019. The President of the Cameroon Cy cling Federation, (FECACYCLISME),

Honoré Yossi said the competition aimed at preparing Cameroonian cyclists for major international events that will take place this year. The innovation for this year is the passage through neighbouring countries like Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon during the fifth stage. The riders will ride through a distance of 10km in Cameroonian territory before arriving in Equatorial Guinea. The race is part of the UCI Africa Tour 2019 calendar in the 2.1 category.