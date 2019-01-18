Cameroon: Service to the Nation - Military Mourns Fallen Captain

Nnomo Etienne Maxime who died last year in November was finally laid to rest over the weekend in Sangmélima, East Region.

Military officers, friends and sympathisers turned out at the Yaounde 101 Air Base to pay their last respects to departed Captain Nnomo Etienne Maxime who passed away on November 26, 2018. He served the nation for 12 years, seven months and two days before being snatched by the cold hands of dead after an illness. The fallen Captain was given last military honours on January 11, 2019 in a ceremony presided at by Brigadier General Nka Valére, Commander of the Yaounde Military Headquarters Brigade, representing the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence.

Born on September 13, 1974, in Sangmélima, Captain Nnomo Etienne Maxime attended his primary education in his birth place and secondary education in Zoétélé. The 34-year old deceased Captain obtained a First degree from the University of Yaounde II, Sao before gaining admission into the Combined Arms Services Military Academy (EMIA) in 2006. Upon graduation, his loyal services to the nation and devotedness paved his promotion as Sub-Lieutenant in 2008. Two years later (2010), he was raised to the rank of Lieutenant. On January 1, 2015, he was promoted Captain, a title he held till his unfortunate death. He served in Edea, Yaounde and the Far North, defending the Fatherland with all honour. The late Captain was a member of the operation Alpha and Emergence in Kolofata, Far North, fighting the insurgencies of Boko Haram. Nnomo Etienne Maxime did several internships in Morocco, India, China and Yaounde within the framework of improving defence and security tactics. He lives behind a widow, five children, colleagues and friends to mourn his departure.

Lire aussi : Government Action : President Prescribes Solidarity For Efficiency Government Actio