Cameroon: Minrex - Two Diplomats Present Accreditation Papers

The newly designated Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon and the Country Director of ILO on January 15 presented the advanced copies of their accreditation documents to the Minister of External Relations

Two newly designated diplomatic officials on January 15, 2019 in two separate audiences with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented the advanced copies of their accreditation papers. The newly chosen Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Saraç presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence while the newly designated Country Director of the International Labour Office, François Murangira, presented the copies of his letters of introduction. Ayse Saraç who will be piloting diplomatic relations between Cameroon and Turkey was born in Ankara in 1977. She has a master's degree in the field of Middle East Studies obtained from Exeter University after completing her undergraduate education in Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University. Going by her professional career, she has worked as Desk Officer responsible for Afghanistan and Ethiopia in TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) between 2001 and 2007. In 2012, she was appointed Expert of TIKA.

Between the years 2010 and 2018, she worked as Project Manager in charge of Cooperation with OECD, KIOCA, JICA, and UNDP in the Office of Bilateral and Multilateral Projects at the Department of Foreign Relations and Partnership in TIKA. With a good research background on South-South Cooperation, Ayse Saraç is bilingual and a mother of two children. François Murangira, of Rwandan nationality was born in 1956. He has undergone studies in political and social communication as well as political and judicial sciences. Between 1985 and 1991, he was Minister of Public Service for his country. Before his appointment, he was Director of Technical Support Team in favour of decent work for West Africa