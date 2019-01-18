Cameroon: U-17 Afcon - Cadet Lions in Camp

They have since January the 8, 2019 been training at the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza.

The 2019 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from April 14 to 28, 2019 in Tanzania. Ahead of the competition the national U-17 football team has started preparations. The team began training on January 8, 2019, at the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde. For a first gathering, the Head coach of the U-17 Lions, Thomas Libih, has called to camp 35 players.

The players and officials who have been working out strategies to ensure the best result in Tanzania are currently training twice daily. Olivier Nankam, assistant coach of the national U-17 Lions squad said some players who did not take part in the previous competitions have equally been called to camp to strengthen the team. This, according to him, will enable the technical staff selected the best players who can valuably represent the country at the Total AFCON and also made some adjustments in some compartments where necessary.

After wining the trophy in 2003, Cameroon during the last two editions finished at the group stage. For the 2019 edition, the objective of the team is to reach the semi-final and qualify for the U-17 World Cup.

Eight teams will be taking part in the Total 17 AFCON in Tanzania. They are Angola (COSAFA), Uganda (CECAFA), Morocco (UNAF), Cameroon (UNIFFAC), Senegal and Guinea (WAFU A) and Nigeria (WAFU B).

Cameroon will play in Group B with Guinea, Senegal and Morocco while Tanzania, Nigeria, Angola and debutants, Uganda will play in Group A. Prior to the competition, the U-17 Lions will take part in an international friendly tournament in Antalya, Turkey.