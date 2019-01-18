South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Tells His Mother She Looks 'Beautiful' Before His Bail Application Is Postponed

The murder case of well-known local rapper Thulani Ngcobo, known as Pitch Black Afro, has been postponed for a formal bail application.

Ngcobo will have to spend several more days in custody before heading back to court on January 24 for his bail hearing.

This is after prosecutor Mzamo Mathe informed Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne on Friday that the verification of Ngcobo's address had been completed and the court could proceed with the application.

The defence had no objections.

Ngcobo is facing charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife, Catherine Modusane, died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31.

Modusane sustained injuries to her upper body.

On Tuesday the case was postponed to allow the State to interview Ngcobo's aunt who lives at the address at which he would stay should he be granted bail.

Dressed in blue jeans and a white T-shirt on Friday, Ngcobo was in a jovial mood. He greeted all those attending the proceedings, singling out his mother to tell her she was looking "beautiful".

He blew her a kiss before telling those in court to "look at how beautiful she (mom) is".

Previously, News24 reported that a member of social justice group Vuka Mzansi Movement, Khanyisani Vilakazi, said he knew the couple personally and that a fight had apparently ensued between the two on the night Modusane died.

"Apparently there was physical contact. They fought and, apparently, Trisha (Modusane) went outside to seek help and went back again," Vilakazi said.

