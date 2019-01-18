Ghana: Tuesday Market Traders Given 2 Weeks Ultimatum to Stop Trading On Streets

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued a two-week ultimatum to all traders and persons engaged in any form of activity on the streets around the Tuesday Market in Accra, to vacate the place.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive of the AMA on Friday issued the ultimatum when he interacted with the traders at the market saying the intended exercise was to reduce overcrowding at the market and to ensure a sustained sanitation drive within the areas. It is also to identify abandoned sheds for reallocation.

The Tuesday market was established during the colonial era to serve residents of Chorkor, Mamprobi, Korle Gonno and its environs.

Traders from rural areas arrive at the market with their goods on Saturdays and start on Mondays, peaking on Tuesdays, hence the name Tuesday Market.

Mr Sowah announced that new sheds would be constructed for traders who travel from villages for business in the market, adding, that, the Assembly would provide security guards and light systems in the market to enhance security.

Mrs Naomi Quaye, the market queen expressed regret about the operations of some traders which she described as damaging to the course of the entire market and advised them to go back to their sheds or face the consequences.

"Portions of the street meant for trucks to load or offload their goods, as well as for human and vehicular movement have been taken over by unauthorised traders who seem to find the street more attractive and profitable than stalls but that is killing the market," she explained.