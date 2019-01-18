Ghana: Pentecost Church Constructs Borehole for Gomali C'nity

Dabo — The Dabo District of the Wa Area of The Church of Pentecost (COP) has handed over a borehole to the Gomali community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The GH¢11,000 facility is expected to serve over 1,000 residents in the area with potable water for drinking and domestic purposes.

Narrating the antecedents that led to the construction of the borehole, the Resident Minister for the District, Overseer Chris Ameyaw said the people of Gomali prior to the drilling of the borehole, mainly depended on a stream for their source of water.

"Although there was a borehole in the community, it had become a white elephant because it was cited at a location with low water table. The water, therefore did not flow as expected when being pumped, and to worsen the situation, the little water that came out was mixed with sand", he said, adding that, the people reverted to a stream where they competed with animals and filth.

Overseer Ameyaw said upon several appeals to the district assembly and the church, their plight caught the attention of the Teshie-Nungua Area of The COP under the leadership of Apostle Alfred Koduah and they funded the construction of the borehole.

Commissioning the borehole, the District Chief Executive for the area, Mr Edward Saabo Laabir lauded the church for the intervention, saying it was very timely and relevant.

He said for a district with the most number of communities in the region, it was faced with myriad of challenges and needed the support of benevolent individuals and organisations to augment the efforts of government.

Mr Laabir urged the chief and elders of the area to form a committee that would regulate the use of the water and also raise capital to undertake maintenance works on the facility.

For his part, the Area Head for the Church of Pentecost, Wa, Apostle Robert Kwabena Andoh called on Christians to embark on ventures that would benefit others and give glory to God.

Speaking on the theme, "Water is life", the Area Head said it was good to acquire basic necessities like water and electricity as a community, but was more beneficial to seek for and acquire eternal life.

He therefore used the opportunity to introduce Jesus Christ to the gathering and urged them accept Him into their lives so that he would give them eternal water which would be manifested physically and spiritually in their lives.