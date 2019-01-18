Ghana: Beauticians, Hairdressers Hold 9th Annual Salon Academy

The National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH) Ghana on Monday began its 9th Annual Salon Academy in Accra to take stock of its achievements and map out the way forward.

The four-day event being held on the theme, "Growing Business for the Next Generation", seeks to celebrate the association's achievements in the education and training of its members.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that government was working to support the development of the industry; adding that the creative industry was multifaceted and urged beauticians to be innovative.

The national president of NABH, Mrs Joyce Lamptey, said that the NABH established a research and project team to be abreast of current trends in the beauty industry.

Mrs Lamptey urged members/apprentice to endeavour to learn basic science, marketing, customer relations, leadership and financial management to be successful.

She appealed to the government and other organisations to support the course of training of NABH members.

Mrs Lamptey disclosed the association was putting up a structure to serve as a training centre.

Mr Mawusi Nudekora Awity, the Executive Director of National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), said the institute provided training to 35 associations including NABH.

Mr Awity urged them to enrich their written and spoken English to be able to communicate effectively, as well as upgrade their skills to meet the needs of customers.