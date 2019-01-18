South Africa: Another Cape Blaze Rages - Fire Near Houw Hoek Pass 'Out of Control'

Another fire flared up in the Western Cape on Thursday - this time near the busy Houw Hoek Pass on the N2 - just as crews packed up after last week's devastating blaze in the region.

Working on Fire (WOF) spokesperson Lauren Howard said the latest fire was in the Bot River/Houw Hoek Pass area.

"We have firefighters there," said Howard.

So far, evacuations have not been called for but Overberg and Overstrand fire services personnel were going to help put the fire out.

The Overstrand Fire Protection Agency posted on Facebook that the wildfire was burning out of control.

"Fire services are supported by landowners, Overstrand and lots of aerial resources," said the update.

The Overstrand municipality said the N2 was still open for traffic and that provincial traffic officers were on the scene to monitor the road because the smoke was affecting visibility.The region was just recovering from devastating fires in Betty's Bay and Hermanus's Hemel-en-Aarde Valley.

The Overstrand fires have been raging since New Year's Day. At least 31 homes were destroyed and 28 were damaged.

Source: News24