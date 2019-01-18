South Africa: Former Proteas All-Rounder Quits Red Ball Cricket

Cape Town — Former Proteas all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt officially retired from first-class cricket at the conclusion of the Cobras' Four-Day Domestic series match against the Warriors at Newlands on Thursday.

Kleinveldt revealed the news on Twitter soon after the match, " Finally lost the love for the toil!!!! Been a great ride and made some unbelievable memories. Love to all my teammates, coaches, family and friends for the support over the 17 years. "

Kleinveldt captured 454 wickets in 148 first-class matches for Western Province, the Cape Cobras and Northampton.

His 9-65, a career-best, came for Northampton, in the 2017-2018 season in which he nipped out 50 first-class batsmen.

Kleinveldt also represented the Proteas in four Test matches, 10 One-Day Internationals and six T20 Internationals.

A burly bowling all-rounder, Kleinveldt won the first match of the Four-day Domestic Series against the Knights with a four and a towering six when the Cape Cobras started shakily.

As a youngster, he was a member of South Africa's U19 team which made the final of the 2002 Junior Cricket World Cup.

He was fast-tracked into first-class cricket by Western Province in the 2002/3 season.

Kleinveldt made his debut for South Africa in the Test arena against Australia in the 2012/13 season and captured 3-65 at Adelaide versus the Baggy Greens.

A hard-hitting lower order batsman and a bowler who seams the ball both ways, Kleinveldt will remain part of the Cape Cobras' white-ball campaigns.

The Cape Cobras play in the upcoming One Day Cup tournament, which gets under way on February 8.

Source: Sport24