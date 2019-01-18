South Africa: New Political Party, the African Freedom Revolution, Aims to Snap Up 3 Million Votes

Watch out Economic Freedom Fighters, the African Freedom Revolution (AFR) is hoping to snap up 3 million "voters" in the upcoming elections, says the party's president, Bishop Timothy Ngcobo.

That is almost three times the number of votes the EFF bagged in the 2014 national elections.

"We are looking at 3 million voters in these next elections and that is possible to us.

"The AFR is going to emerge in the upcoming elections as we are launching our manifesto here - you must know that we have structures in all provinces," Ngcobo told News24 in Soweto, Johannesburg on Thursday.

The bishop, who has often been seen alongside former president Jacob Zuma at his court appearances, launched the AFR - a new political party based in KwaZulu-Natal - on Friday.

On Thursday, the party launched its manifesto at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Ngcobo promised change in various issues, such as bail for criminals, child grants, corruption, immigration, the minimum wage and education.

He further highlighted issues surrounding the abuse of religion in South Africa and said he believed the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) was "overstepping its bounds".

"The CRL are overstepping. They have got challenges that must be attended to immediately but they are focusing on regulating churches. The CRL must work hand in hand with us. They must not dictate or impose what to do," he said.

The body has investigated a number of issues involving religious institutions.

He further promised that, if the AFR was elected into power, foreign religious leaders would be required to report to South African pastors to avoid abuse of religion.

"We know that there are pastors who are doing irregular things in South Africa. That' s why we are saying all the foreign pastors must report to the South African pastors when they come to South Africa.

"We must not give them independence to deal with our people without knowing what is happening behind closed doors," he explained.

The newly formed political party is expected to continue its manifesto launch in the Western Cape next week.

Source: News24