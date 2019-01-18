South Africa: Husband-and-Wife Team Part of Four in the Dock for Corruption, Money Laundering

After a two-year investigation, the Hawks in Durban have arrested a husband-and-wife team and two other men for allegedly laundering money to the tune of R57m.

The four appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Thursday for corruption and money laundering.

David Brandsma (55), his wife Beverly (52), Frederick Hume (45) and Jeffery Knight (54) are accused of acting in cahoots, allegedly using three entities to supply frozen goods to Boxer Superstores, through which they allegedly laundered millions.

Brandsma, who was employed by Boxer Superstores from 2011, with the help of his wife, allegedly sourced goods from the entities at inflated prices and then arranged for kickbacks to be paid into his account.

The kickbacks allegedly continued until retail auditors noticed something was amiss.

"A case of fraud was registered at the Westville police station in August 2017. Pending the investigations, the investigating team was able to obtain an interim preservation order, totalling R20m," the Hawks' Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The Brandmas have each been granted bail of R50 000, while Hume and Knight are out on R75 000 bail each.

The four are expected to return to court on August 26 for a pre-trial hearing.

Source: News24