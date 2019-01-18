South Africa: Shoprite Manager Suspended After Foul-Mouthed Altercation Goes Viral

A Gauteng Shoprite manager was suspended, pending an investigation, after a heated altercation he had with an external service provider was caught on camera and ended up on social media.

The video of the heated argument - littered with foul language from both men - went viral on social media.

In it, the manager could be heard telling the man to try to m*** him and goading him with: "I dare you.

"I'm not here to fight. I'm not stupid like you. I am here to work," the man replied.

But the manager insisted that the man was "approaching me without respect" and the man retorted: "If I want to fight, I will join (sic) boxing."

The manager hurls a volley of curse words at the man, but the man refuses to take the matter outside.

Shoprite says sorry

In a statement on Wednesday, Shoprite said it "strongly disapproves" of the conduct of the manager following the incident at a Gauteng Shoprite store.

"The group apologises to its customers and employees and has taken immediate action. The implicated member of store management was placed on suspension, pending an investigation into the incident to gather all the facts that will inform the disciplinary process."

It retailer said appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the company's code of conduct, which applies to all management and staff.

"The group is fully committed to provide a courteous and professional working environment. All employees are expected to apply the principles of respect and equality and to respect the inherent dignity of all."

