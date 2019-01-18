Nigeria: Farmers/ Herders Crises - NEC Approves Livestock Plan

The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday approved the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to end the clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

The approval followed the consideration and approval of a memo presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh during the NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu, said the development plan would attract N2 trillion into the country's livestock sector.

He said the council approved the plan in recognition of the importance of livestock, as an economic activity.

He said the plan was designed to create the basis for leading agric business to emerge from the livestock sector, as in the farming sector.

Bagudu said the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, gave the balance in the federation accounts as at December 31, 2018 as thus: Excess Crude $497,864,626.08, Stabilization Account N29,672,829,101.47, and Natural Resources Development Fund N135,476,046,912.57.