Gambia: Campaign Against Child Marriage, Teenage Pregnancy in Urr

The Regional Youth Committee of the Upper River Region on Friday January 11th 2019, organized a forum against child and teenage pregnancy targeting school going children from various schools within the region.

The forum was held at the Basse Area Council Chambers.

Students were drawn from Nasir Ahammadyaa Junior and Senior Secondary, St George's Junior and Senior Secondary and St Mulumba's Upper Basic Schools.

The event was graced by the Chairperson of the Basse Area Council Foday Danjo, a representative from Governor's office Mr. Saidykhan, and the director of Tumanna Association for Development (TAD) Mahamed Drammeh.

In his opening remarks, Danjo said, the "Children's amendment Act 2016", prohibited child marriage and child betrothal. He called participants to be good ambassadors and advocates against child marriage and teenage pregnancy.